One reset after another

The opening of RESET, San Francisco’s new sobering center, has been reset. Again. This time, it’s set to open in early May. RESET stands for Rapid Enforcement, Support, Evaluation, and Triage. The rollout for the center, located at 444 Sixth Street in the South of Market neighborhood, between Bryant Street and Harrison Street, has been murky from the start. As early as November 2025, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie described RESET as a cornerstone in his plan to reduce drug addiction and homelessness in the city. One city official told Gazetteer SF around that time that RESET’s original December 2025 opening date had been moved to January.



That month, the Board of Supervisors voted to approve a budget for Connections Health Solutions, the company contracted to handle patient treatment at the center. Also in the first week of January, Sheriff Paul Miyamoto, whose office will oversee RESET’s operation, cautiously predicted RESET would open in March, or perhaps April. (In that interview, Miyamoto disclosed for the first time the RESET acronym, and what it stands for. Naming it was an arduous process involving dozens, maybe hundreds, of emails among city officials, he said at the time.)

Colin LeClair, the CEO of Connections, told Gazetteer SF in a Jan. 12 interview that most of the renovation of the center was complete and that it was “nearly ready to go.” At the RESET signing ceremony at City Hall in February, Lurie didn't mention an opening date.

A broken window on the exterior of the RESET center, through which the interior was photographed. Photo: Gazetteer SF

A visit behind the building this week offered the first glimpse of the much discussed renovation. Drywall was being mounted on new framing, and about a dozen new doors were propped on a wall, waiting to be installed. The exterior is still painted in shades of dirty, faded yellow and many windows remain broken, and boarded up. Through more than one broken window one can peer inside.

From the outset, based on construction estimates, the goal was to open RESET in early spring, Larry Olsen, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, wrote in an email to Gazetteer SF. The timeline depends on clearing environmental testing and final budgetary milestones, Olsen said.

“We are committed to opening as soon as possible, as long as the space is absolutely safe and functional for both staff and clients,” Olsen wrote.

RESET will open in early May, Olsen confirmed.



District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, who has championed RESET, said he understood all along the center would open in the first quarter of 2026. (That deadline has nearly passed.) Describing the center as a first of its kind in San Francisco, Dorsey urged patience. “This is the proof of concept,” Dorsey said. “Let’s get this right, rather than get it done quickly.”